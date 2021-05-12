Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Targets In Gaza In Past Few Hours, Strikes Continue
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has struck a number of targets in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours, and the strikes continue.
"Over the past few hours, the Israel Defense Forces has hit a number of important targets of terrorists and militants in the Gaza Strip.
The strikes are currently continuing," the statement said.
Since Tuesday evening, alarm sirens, warning of a possible rocket attack, have been activated more than 10 times in Tel Aviv and surrounding cities.