Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Targets in Gaza in Past Few Hours, Strikes Continue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has struck a number of targets in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours, and the strikes continue.

"Over the past few hours, the Israel Defense Forces has hit a number of important targets of terrorists and militants in the Gaza Strip.

The strikes are currently continuing," the statement said.

Since Tuesday evening, alarm sirens, warning of a possible rocket attack, have been activated more than 10 times in Tel Aviv and surrounding cities.