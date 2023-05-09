UrduPoint.com

Israel Defense Forces Strike Islamic Jihad Military Facilities In Gaza Strip - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a number of military facilities and weapon production sites of the Islamic Jihad Movement within Operation Shield and Arrow in the Gaza Strip, IDF said on Tuesday.

"Israel Defense Forces struck ten arms production facilities and military objects belonging to terrorist organization Islamic Jihad," IDF stated on social media.

IDF also said that six Islamic Jihad's facilities that were used as weaponry storage and logistics infrastructure were hit. Moreover, IDF struck terrorist group's military outpost south of Gaza.

According to the statement, IDF's helicopters and fighters attacked weapon manufacturing facilities and missile production workshops in Khan Yunis.

Moreover, IDF said that it targeted several operation chiefs of the Islamic Jihad. Later, Liwa al-Quds (also Jerusalem Brigade), Islamic Jihad's armed wing, confirmed that three its senior officers were killed in the attack.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip killed 12 people and injured 20.

More Stories From World

