Israel Defense Forces Target Hamas Weapons Manufacturing Site After Arson Balloon Launches

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The Israeli military launched an attack on a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in response to arson balloon launches from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to arson balloons launched at Israel, the IDF struck a weapons manufacturing site and a rocket launcher belonging to Hamas tonight.

The IDF will continue to respond firmly to all terror attempts emanating from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Israeli forces had launched airstrikes against Palestinian targets in the northern and central areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli media reports, incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip caused at least one fire near a town along the southern border on Saturday.