Open Menu

Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons In Mosque In West Bank's Jenin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons in Mosque in West Bank's Jenin

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that they had uncovered explosives, weapons and ammunition in the basement of a mosque in a refugee camp in the West Bank's city of Jenin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that they had uncovered explosives, weapons and ammunition in the basement of a mosque in a refugee camp in the West Bank's city of Jenin.

"Holy places, such as the Al-Nasr Mosque, should not be used as a front for terrorism. Packed with loads of ammunition, and two underground pits containing explosive devices, this is just one example of how terrorists abuse the citizens of Jenin," the IDF tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that a shooting involving Israeli military had taken place near the mosque.

Israel began overnight its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years. The IDF aviation launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least five Palestinians had been killed during the offensive. An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Bank Mosque Refugee Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to ..

Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to PTI activist

1 minute ago
 Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to h ..

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to hold two-day conference on popu ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merge ..

KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merged areas

2 minutes ago
 Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabd ..

Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabdal

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 billion

4 minutes ago
 Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more lik ..

Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more likely

2 minutes ago
Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian ..

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Secu ..

8 minutes ago
 Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pendi ..

Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pending - Spokesman

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as ..

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

9 minutes ago
 Cabinet briefed about $ 3 billion IMF deal

Cabinet briefed about $ 3 billion IMF deal

11 minutes ago
 UN Advocates for Reform of Financial System to Mit ..

UN Advocates for Reform of Financial System to Mitigate Climate Change - Guterre ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World