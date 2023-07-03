(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that they had uncovered explosives, weapons and ammunition in the basement of a mosque in a refugee camp in the West Bank's city of Jenin

"Holy places, such as the Al-Nasr Mosque, should not be used as a front for terrorism. Packed with loads of ammunition, and two underground pits containing explosive devices, this is just one example of how terrorists abuse the citizens of Jenin," the IDF tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that a shooting involving Israeli military had taken place near the mosque.

Israel began overnight its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years. The IDF aviation launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least five Palestinians had been killed during the offensive. An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded.