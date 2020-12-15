UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Ministry Finishes Tests Of Missile Defense Systems With US Military

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:01 PM

Israel Defense Ministry Finishes Tests of Missile Defense Systems With US Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday the successful completion of a series of tests of the country's missile defense systems, conducted in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency.

"Israel Missile Defense Organization [IMDO] & the U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully completed a series of intercept tests of an advanced version of the David's Sling weapon system," the ministry said in a Twitter post.

The organization also conducted tests in partnership with Israel's defense technology company Rafael, a developer of weapons and defense technologies for the Israeli forces, including the so-called David's Sling and the Iron Dome air defense system that intercepts short-range missiles and artillery shells.

According to the ministry, the Iron Dome system successfully destroyed cruise missiles, drones and other military threats.

"The test also demonstrated the interoperability of the multi-layered mechanism - with all of its components capable of intercepting threats simultnaeously," the ministry added.

The defense ministry carried out its first large-scale missile defense tests over the recent weeks, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

