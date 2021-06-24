Israel Delays Reopening Borders to Foreigners Until August

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Israel said on Wednesday that the planned border reopening had been pushed back by a month to August amid concerns over the more contagious Delta strain spreading across the country.

"Permission for foreign nationals to enter Israel for tourism purposes will be postponed for one month (from 1 July to 1 August), except in the context of group tours," the prime minister's office said.

Tourist groups from low-risk countries have been allowed to travel to Israel since late May.

Israel announced a victory over the coronavirus in early June and scrapped the last COVID-19 restriction last week that required people to wear masks indoors.

Restrictions were tightened again in parts of the country this week. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that mask wear would return if infections continued to rise.