UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Delays Reopening Borders To Foreigners Until August

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Israel Delays Reopening Borders to Foreigners Until August

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Israel said on Wednesday that the planned border reopening had been pushed back by a month to August amid concerns over the more contagious Delta strain spreading across the country.

"Permission for foreign nationals to enter Israel for tourism purposes will be postponed for one month (from 1 July to 1 August), except in the context of group tours," the prime minister's office said.

Tourist groups from low-risk countries have been allowed to travel to Israel since late May.

Israel announced a victory over the coronavirus in early June and scrapped the last COVID-19 restriction last week that required people to wear masks indoors.

Restrictions were tightened again in parts of the country this week. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that mask wear would return if infections continued to rise.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Tours May June July August Border From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

1 hour ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

1 hour ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

1 hour ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.