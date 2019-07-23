UrduPoint.com
Israel Demolishes Palestinian Homes In Jerusalem Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Israel demolished a number of Palestinian homes it considers illegally constructed near its separation barrier south of Jerusalem on Monday in a move that drew international condemnation

Sur Baher, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Israel demolished a number of Palestinian homes it considers illegally constructed near its separation barrier south of Jerusalem on Monday in a move that drew international condemnation.

Palestinian leaders slammed the demolitions in the Sur Baher area which straddles the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, but Israel defended them as essential to its security and noted they had been approved by its supreme court.

UN officials and the European Union condemned the demolitions and called for an immediate halt to the policy.

Before dawn, hundreds of Israeli police and soldiers sealed off buildings in the area close to the Israeli separation barrier which cuts off the West Bank, an AFP journalist said.

Residents and activists were dragged out of homes, though most of the buildings under demolition orders -- a total of 10 -- were still under construction.

Earthmovers then demolished at least three multi-story buildings. They were also preparing to destroy an eight-story building still under construction.

One man yelled "I want to die here", after being forced out.

The owner of one demolished building, Akram Zawahra, said "they are destroying our dreams and the dreams of our children.""They won't destroy our determination," he said.

