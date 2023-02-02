Israel demolishes two Palestinian homes in occupied West Bank

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 06:33 PM

The Israeli army on Thursday tore down two Palestinian-owned homes in the north of the occupied West Bank, citing the lack of building permits

Israeli soldiers and bulldozers entered the village of Duma and demolished two houses, claiming they had been made without proper permits, Murad Shteiwi, an activist and member of the Popular Resistance Committee in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu.

Palestinians in Duma clashed with Israeli soldiers, who fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at the protesters, he said.

Shteiwi said Israeli authorities have sent demolition notices to dozens of homes in Duma.

The village is located in Area C, which accounts for 60% of the occupied West Bank's total area. Under the 1995 Oslo Accords, the West Bank was divided into three areas: A, B, and C.

Israel blocks Palestinians from building in Area C, which it seeks to annex. It frequently destroys Palestinian homes on the pretext of lack of construction permits, especially in Area C.

