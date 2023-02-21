Israel Denies Entry to Spanish EU Lawmaker on Way to Palestine - European Commission

Israel denied entry to the country to a member of the European Parliament from Spain, Ana Miranda, who had arrived as part of an official delegation to visit Palestine, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Israel denied entry to the country to a member of the European Parliament from Spain, Ana Miranda, who had arrived as part of an official delegation to visit Palestine, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"We regret the decision to refuse the entry to Israel to Miss Ana Miranda MEP, member of the European Parliament delegations for relations with Israel and Palestine. The MEP Miranda was traveling via Israel towards Palestine as part of an official delegation of the European Parliament, however, upon arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport last night she was refused entry and was deported to Spain this morning," Massrali said in answer to a question from a reporter.

The spokeswoman added that this decision was "deeply disappointing" and "surprising," since Israel was informed in advance of the composition of the delegation.

Massrali also said that the respect for all lawmakers was essential for "good EU-Israel relations."

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola also said that she was "deeply disappointed at Israel's decision."

In 2015, Miranda participated in a pro-Palestinian action that sought to break Israeli maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip.