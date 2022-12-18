UrduPoint.com

Israel Deports Palestinian Lawyer Salah Hamouri To France Over Alleged Terror Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Israel deported French-Palestine lawyer Salah Hamouri, accused of involvement in terror activities, to France, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Hamouri, who holds French citizenship, was held in administrative detention since March on suspicion of participating in terror activities over his alleged ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), labeled terrorist by Israel, Times of Israel newspaper said. He reportedly worked as a lawyer for the Palestinian human rights organization Addameer, also banned as terrorist by Israel.

Hamouri has denied all allegations made against him.

According to Agence France-Presse, Hamouri already arrived in Paris.

France's Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's decision to expel the lawyer, dubbing it "contrary to law."

In 2005, the lawyer was arrested on charges of plotting to assassinate then Chief Rabbi of Israel Ovadia Yosef. In 2011, he was released as part of a prisoner swap with the Hamas group.

