Israel Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms 2 US Lawmakers to Be Denied Entry Over Backing BDS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely confirmed on Thursday that Israel would deny entry to US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their support for the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

US President Donald Trump tweeted earlier in the day that "it would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit."

"We won't let the Congress members enter Israel. We will not allow anyone who denies our right to exist in the world to enter the country," the deputy foreign minister told the Kan public broadcaster.