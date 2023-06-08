UrduPoint.com

Israel Destroys Home Of Palestinian Detainee

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 06:46 PM

The Israeli army on Thursday destroyed a home in the central Ramallah city of the occupied West Bank, that belongs to a Palestinian detainee in an Israeli jail

Islam Froukh's home, located on the first floor of a four-story building, was destroyed from the inside, displacing his parents and four sisters who live in the apartment, Anadolu reporter said.

Froukh was arrested by Israeli forces on Dec. 27, 2022.

The Israeli demolition of the home triggered clashes with Palestinians which left 16 injured by Israeli fire along with dozens of others who suffered from asphyxiation due to the Israeli tear gas firing.

