Israel has detained 16 lower-level regional heads of the West Bank's dominant Fatah party, the movement's spokesman told Sputnik on Monday

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Israel has detained 16 lower-level regional heads of the West Bank's dominant Fatah party, the movement's spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

The arrests come two weeks after the Israeli authorities allowed Jewish visitors enter a Muslim holy site on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, angering Muslim worshipers, who clashed with police.

"The Israeli military arrested 16 regional Fatah leaders in the cities of Ramallah and Al Bireh last night," Fatah spokesman Munir Jaghoub said.

The Israeli army said it had detained 23 people in the West Bank on suspicion of being involved in "terrorist activities" and civil unrest.

The Temple Mount complex, the third holiest site in Islam, stands atop ancient ruins of Jewish shrines. Over 1,700 Jewish worshipers were reportedly let in here on August 11 to mourn their destruction.