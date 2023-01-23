Israel detains 27 Palestinians in West Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli army forces rounded up 27 Palestinians in the last 24 hours in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society on Monday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):Israeli army forces rounded up 27 Palestinians in the last 24 hours in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society on Monday.

In a statement, the NGO said a child and former prisoners were among those arrested.

According to the statement, the new arrests brought to over 300 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since the start of this year.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.