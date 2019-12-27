UrduPoint.com
Israel Detains 4 Palestinians In East Jerusalem, West Bank - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

Israeli security forces detained four Palestinians in the past 24 hours, one in Jerusalem and the rest in the West Bank, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Israeli security forces detained four Palestinians in the past 24 hours, one in Jerusalem and the rest in the West Bank, media reported on Friday.

Two Palestinians were detained in the town of al-Yamun, while their homes were also searched, and another person was arrested near Jenin refugee camp.

One more was detained in front of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in areas of the West Bank, claiming that they are searching for wanted Palestinians. This practice is often criticized by international organizations and human rights groups.

