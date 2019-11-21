Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces have detained eight Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, said the Israeli army

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Israeli forces have detained eight Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, said the Israeli army.

In a Thursday statement, the Israeli military said that the individuals had been arrested for "suspected involvement in popular hostile activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.