UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Detains 8 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:26 PM

Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces have detained eight Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, said the Israeli army

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Israeli forces have detained eight Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, said the Israeli army.

In a Thursday statement, the Israeli military said that the individuals had been arrested for "suspected involvement in popular hostile activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

Related Topics

Army Bank Jerusalem Women

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

17 minutes ago

Ethiopia awaits result of referendum on new Sidama ..

3 minutes ago

Russian-Serbian Relationship So Unique That No Sca ..

3 minutes ago

Alhamra Art Museum to remain open seven days a wee ..

3 minutes ago

NA Speaker launches PowerChina's sustainable devel ..

3 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Start Operating in Mid-2 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.