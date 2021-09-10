UrduPoint.com

Israel Determined To Confront 'Iranian-guided Terror' - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

Israel Determined to Confront 'Iranian-guided Terror' - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Israel considers Iran's nuclear aspirations a threat of regional scale and is poised to protect its citizens, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Sputnik.

"The destabilizing force within Syria is Iran, and Israel cannot tolerate, not in the long term and not in the short term, Iranian presence and the way Iran is exporting terror into the region... We are going to do something about it, we are not going to sit on our hands, waiting for Iranian-guided terror to hit our citizens," Lapid said.

Lapid refused to specify whether the Israeli comprehensive strategy against Iran included diplomatic means, sanctions or possible military action, but said that a "credible threat" should be shown to Iran, as the country is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons and poses an "existential threat" to Israel.

Since April, the joint commission of the international nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action  (JCPOA) has held sessions in Vienna in a bid to revive the accord, shattered after the US withdrawal in 2018. Israel opposed the negotiations, saying that Iran was just playing for time while developing its nuclear program. US-Israel relations have deteriorated amid differences on the JCPOA.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Nuclear Vienna April 2018

Recent Stories

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From ..

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Respon ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On Wa ..

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists

10 minutes ago
 Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

23 minutes ago
 Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal Wi ..

Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of A ..

Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of Afghanistan's Panjshir - Report ..

16 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.