Israel Did Not Give US Notice of Terrorist Designation of Palestinian Groups - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Israel did not give the United States any warning about its decision to designate six Palestinian rights groups as terrorist organizations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We believe respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and a strong civil society are critically important to responsible and responsive governance. We'll be engaging our Israeli partners for more information regarding the basis for these designations. The Israeli government did not give the US advanced warning that they would be designated," Price told a press briefing

The Israeli Defense Ministry's designation of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations was called an "appalling and unjust decision" and an attack on the international human rights movement in a joint statement released on Friday by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, who both work with many of the designated groups.

The six designated groups are Addameer, al-Haq, Defense for Children Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Bisan Center for Research and Development and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees, the joint statement said.

The designation allows Israeli authorities to close their offices, seize their assets and arrest and jail their staff members, as well as prohibit funding and public expressions of support for their activities, according to the joint statement.