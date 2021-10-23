UrduPoint.com

Israel Did Not Give US Notice Of Terrorist Designation Of Palestinian Groups - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Israel Did Not Give US Notice of Terrorist Designation of Palestinian Groups - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Israel did not give the United States any warning about its decision to designate six Palestinian rights groups as terrorist organizations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We believe respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and a strong civil society are critically important to responsible and responsive governance. We'll be engaging our Israeli partners for more information regarding the basis for these designations. The Israeli government did not give the US advanced warning that they would be designated," Price told a press briefing

The Israeli Defense Ministry's designation of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations was called an "appalling and unjust decision" and an attack on the international human rights movement in a joint statement released on Friday by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, who both work with many of the designated groups.

The six designated groups are Addameer, al-Haq, Defense for Children Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Bisan Center for Research and Development and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees, the joint statement said.

The designation allows Israeli authorities to close their offices, seize their assets and arrest and jail their staff members, as well as prohibit funding and public expressions of support for their activities, according to the joint statement.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Israel Palestine Jail Civil Society Amnesty International Price United States Women Government

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavre ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

20 minutes ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

20 minutes ago
 Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

20 minutes ago
 France's Thomas wins world track cycling points ra ..

France's Thomas wins world track cycling points race

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.