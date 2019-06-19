Israel discovered 2,700 year old watchtower

A 2,700-year-old watchtower was discovered at a military base in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : A 2,700-year-old watchtower was discovered at a military base in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday.

The watchtower was built during the reign of Hezekiah King of Judah was revealed in archaeological excavations at a base of paratroopers.

The tower was made of large stones, weighing up to 8 tons each, and covers an area of 17.5 square meters at a high geographical point.

In the days of the First Jewish Temple (1000 BC-586 BC), the Kingdom of Judah built a network of towers and fortresses that were used as points of communication, warning and signalling.

This watchtower is one of the observation points that connected the large cities in the area. The activity in the ancient tower lasted until the military campaign of Sennacherib, the king of Assyria, in 701 BC. During the campaign, 46 cities and about 2,000 villages and farms were destroyed in Judah.