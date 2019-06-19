UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Discovered 2,700 Year Old Watchtower

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:18 PM

Israel discovered 2,700 year old watchtower

A 2,700-year-old watchtower was discovered at a military base in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : A 2,700-year-old watchtower was discovered at a military base in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday.

The watchtower was built during the reign of Hezekiah King of Judah was revealed in archaeological excavations at a base of paratroopers.

The tower was made of large stones, weighing up to 8 tons each, and covers an area of 17.5 square meters at a high geographical point.

In the days of the First Jewish Temple (1000 BC-586 BC), the Kingdom of Judah built a network of towers and fortresses that were used as points of communication, warning and signalling.

This watchtower is one of the observation points that connected the large cities in the area. The activity in the ancient tower lasted until the military campaign of Sennacherib, the king of Assyria, in 701 BC. During the campaign, 46 cities and about 2,000 villages and farms were destroyed in Judah.

Related Topics

Israel Temple Jew

Recent Stories

Russia Favors Extending New START, Slams US Manipu ..

3 minutes ago

Minister directs for developing potential tourists ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss and bowl in South Africa Worl ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong lawmakers grill security chief over prot ..

3 minutes ago

MH17 Crash Investigators Name 4 Suspects, Hearing ..

35 seconds ago

HGOs ensure Rs 65,000 losses on each Hajj package: ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.