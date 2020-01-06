UrduPoint.com
Israel Discovers 2,000 Year Old Measuring Table

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Israel discovers 2,000 year old measuring table

JERUSALEM,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Israeli archaeologists discovered a measuring table dating back some 2,000 years, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Monday.

The rare object, discovered in the City of David in Jerusalem, was used to measure liquid. The discovery shows that this site was Jerusalem's main city square during the Second Jewish Temple period, said researchers.

The measuring table was discovered near a large paved square in the stepped Pilgrimage Road connecting the Pool of Siloam to the Temple Mount.Many stone weights, in different sizes, were also discovered in the Pilgrimage Road.

The researchers suggest that the discovery shows that this area was the former office of an Agoranomos, the city's supervisor of measurements and weights.

"The measuring table and the stone weights indicate extensive commercial activities, and even the existence of a marketplace", the researchers concluded.

