Israel Eases Blockade Of Gaza Strip, Expands Fishing Zone Up To 12 Miles

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Israel is easing the blockade of the Gaza Strip starting Monday, expanding the fishing zone up to 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers), Lt. Col. in the Israel Defense Forces, Avichay Adraee, said Monday.

"In light of the ongoing calm, the assessment of the general security situation and with approval by the political leadership, it was decided to expand the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip from 9 to 12 nautical miles starting this morning," Adraee wrote on Twitter.

In addition, medical supplies, fishing tackles, industrial and textile raw materials can now be delivered to the Gaza Strip from Israel through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint.

Agricultural goods and textile are now allowed to be sent from the Gaza Strip to Israel.

Adraee noted that further fulfillment of the ratified procedures depends on continuing security.

The blockade was imposed on the Strip by Egypt and Israel in 2007 after Hamas seized power in the region, which entailed almost a full cessation of exports from the Gaza Strip and huge economic losses.

