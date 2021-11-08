Israel, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egyptian Forces on Border With Gaza Strip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Israeli and Egyptian military officials agreed to bolster the security presence of the Egyptian forces in the Rafah area, bordering the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the Joint Military Committee between the IDF and the Egyptian Armed Forces held a meeting in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Israeli delegation was led by Head of the Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, and Head of the International Cooperation Division Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

"An amendment was signed on an agreement regulating the presence of security forces in the Rafah area, in favor of increasing the security presence of the Egyptian Armed Forces in that area.

The amendment was approved by the State Security Cabinet," the IDF said on its Telegram channel.

During the committee meeting,�military officials also discussed�other mutual issues faced by the countries' armies, the IDF said.

Rafah is the only crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. For many years, it has been subjected to a prolonged Israeli-led blockade, which has placed severe restrictions on the Palestinian movement of goods and people.