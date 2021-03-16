UrduPoint.com
Israel Ends Fresh Round Of Iron Dome Air Defense System Tests - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

TEL AVIV/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Israel Missile Defense Organization belonging to the defense ministry and the country's Rafael defense manufacturer have successfully completed a new series of tests of the country's Iron Dome air defense system, the ministry's press office said on Tuesday.

"The Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense and @RAFAELdefense have successfully completed a test campaign of the Iron Dome. This campaign demonstrated a significant upgrade of the system's technological capabilities," the office wrote on Twitter.

The system passed tests in various types of scenarios, including the interception and destruction of numerous drones, including rockets and missiles.

"The Iron Dome was tested in a range of complex scenarios and successfully intercepted and destroyed targets simulating existing and emerging threats, including the simultaneous interception of multiple UAVs as well as a salvo of rockets and missiles," the office added.

The tests took place at one of the ranges in southern Israel with the participation of the US Air Force's combat fighters.

