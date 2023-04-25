Israel Envoy to UN Says Walked Out of UNSC Meeting on Palestine Because of 'Extreme Bias'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan told Sputnik on Tuesday that he refused to participate in a Security Council session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over 'extreme bias' and because it was scheduled on the same day as Israel's Memorial Day.

"If this council refuses to respect their (fallen soldiers) memory, I will dedicate this speech to their memory. I light this candle, Mr. President, to honor them, and may their memory be blessed. I'm sorry, but I refuse to spend this sacred day listening to lies and condemnation. This debate disgraces the fallen, and Israel will not take part in it," Erdan said before leaving the room.

Later, Erdan told Sputnik that the session of the Security Council was "another demonstration of how Israel is being singled out" and demonstrated an "extreme bias against Israel" at the United Nations.

When asked about his expectations from the upcoming meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, the envoy responded that he does not have any expectations as the discussion, in his view, will not be focused on the real threat to the region, which is a nuclear Iran.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov in his capacity as president of the Security Council said during a meeting on the middle East that the one-sided actions by the United States and the European Union regarding the Palestinian question are causing harm to the Middle East Quartet. He added that the Middle East is going through a transformation and the situation needs to be stabilized.