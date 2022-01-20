UrduPoint.com

Israel Envoy Urges For Immediate UNSC Action To Stop Iran From Advancing Nuclear Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Israel Envoy Urges for Immediate UNSC Action to Stop Iran From Advancing Nuclear Program

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called on the UN Security Council on Wednesday to immediately act to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear program.

"The international community has reached a crossroads. The talks in Vienna are reaching a critical stage and immediate action must be taken. The world cannot allow Iran to continue with their nuclear advancement," Erdan said.

The Israeli ambassador explained he believed Iran advancing its nuclear capabilities would represent a problem not only for the region but also for the entire world.

"This Council's new year's resolution should be to stop singling out the only vibrant democracy in the middle East and to focus on stopping the region's greatest threats," Erdan said.

The eighth round of Vienna talks to bring Iran back to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) started on December 27.

On Friday, the envoys participating in the negotiations returned to their capitals for consultations. The dialogue in Vienna is set to continue this week.

At the end of the previous round of JCPOA negotiations, the sides agreed on two drafts of the deal, which took into account Iranian interests.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, France, Germany, European Union and Iran, The accord stipulates restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded with a gradual retreat from its JCPOA obligations, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

