Israel escalates Gaza strikes after medicine-for-aid deal

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Israel stepped up strikes on the south of war-torn Gaza Wednesday, ahead of the expected delivery of medicines for hostages in exchange for humanitarian aid under a newly brokered deal.

Air strikes and artillery fire targeted Khan Yunis throughout the night, said an AFP correspondent in the southern Gaza Strip's biggest city.

"It was the most difficult and intense night in Khan Yunis since the start of the war," said Gaza government, whose health ministry reported 81 deaths across the Palestinian territory.

Fighting has ravaged Gaza since unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel that resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

At least 24,448 Palestinians, about 70 percent of them women, young children and adolescents, have been killed in Israeli bombardments and ground assaults, according to the Gaza health ministry's latest figures.