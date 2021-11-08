UrduPoint.com

Israel Evacuates Families Of Diplomats From Ethiopia - Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Israel has evacuated families of its diplomatic staff in Ethiopia as conflict escalates, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PNLF) who are advancing upon the capital. This development prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions.

"We have evacuated the families of the diplomatic personnel," Hayat said.

He noted that two tourist warnings have also been issued in the past five days.

On Saturday, the United States ordered all of its non-essential diplomatic staff and their families to leave Ethiopia.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by the internal conflict since October last year, when the central government accused the PNLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in Tigray. The hostilities have been going on since despite a June ceasefire.

