Israel Evacuating Families of Diplomats From Kiev - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Israel is taking out the families of diplomats from Kiev and warns compatriots against trips to Ukraine, the state television and radio corporation Kan reported on Friday evening, citing the country's foreign ministry.

The broadcaster said that the foreign ministry's statement recommended that Israeli citizens living in Ukraine "in no case approach hot spots," and those who were planning a trip to this country "refrain from it at the present time."