UrduPoint.com

Israel Evacuating Families Of Diplomats From Kiev - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Israel Evacuating Families of Diplomats From Kiev - Reports

Israel is taking out the families of diplomats from Kiev and warns compatriots against trips to Ukraine, the state television and radio corporation Kan reported on Friday evening, citing the country's foreign ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Israel is taking out the families of diplomats from Kiev and warns compatriots against trips to Ukraine, the state television and radio corporation Kan reported on Friday evening, citing the country's foreign ministry.

The broadcaster said that the foreign ministry's statement recommended that Israeli citizens living in Ukraine "in no case approach hot spots," and those who were planning a trip to this country "refrain from it at the present time."

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Kiev TV From

Recent Stories

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 P ..

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 PMs

1 minute ago
 Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle P ..

Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle Plastic Pollution - Kishida

1 minute ago
 Lithuania's Prime Minister Visits Checkpoints in B ..

Lithuania's Prime Minister Visits Checkpoints in Breakaway Donbas - Ukrainian Ca ..

1 minute ago
 First Death From Lassa Fever Recorded in England - ..

First Death From Lassa Fever Recorded in England - UK Health Security Agency

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister taking keen interest in solving pro ..

Chief Minister taking keen interest in solving problems of overseas Pakistanis : ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>