Open Menu

Israel Expands East Rafah, North Gaza Evacuation Order

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Israel expands east Rafah, north Gaza evacuation order

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Israeli military on Saturday ordered Palestinians to leave more areas of eastern Rafah and the northern Gaza Strip as it pressed ahead with its fight against Hamas militants.

The latest evacuation order, which some residents told AFP they had received via text and audio messages to their phones, comes days after Israeli tanks and troops entered Rafah, the Palestinian territory's southernmost city, and seized a key crossing on the Egyptian border.

Residents and displaced Gazans were told to leave parts of Rafah's Shabura refugee camp, administrative area, Jenina and Khirbet al-Adas neighbourhoods, and head to the coastal "humanitarian area" in Al-Mawasi.

Aid groups and UN officials have warned that the area was already overcrowded and not ready to receive an influx of people.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted the order in Arabic on social media platform X, saying these areas had "witnessed Hamas terrorist activities in recent days and weeks".

Images on social media showed leaflets with the latest order, which the army said in a statement it had distributed in the affected areas.

Saheb al-Hams, a hospital director in Rafah, said in a video message to journalists that "sadly, the Kuwaiti Specialist Hospital is now included in the places threatened with evacuation.

"

"There is no other place for patients and injured people to go to but this hospital," Hams said, urging "immediate international protection" for the medical facility.

The Israeli army on Monday issued its first evacuation order for parts of eastern Rafah, saying it was in preparation for a widely anticipated ground assault.

Israeli officials have repeatedly vowed to sent ground troops into Rafah, where the majority of Gaza's 2.4 million people have sought shelter, saying there were four Hamas battalions in the southern city that needed to be dismantled.

Adraee said in his statement that evacuation orders were also issued to Palestinians in northern Gaza's Jabalia and Beit Lahia, areas that saw intense fighting in the early stages of the seven-month war.

"You are in a dangerous combat zone," Adraee said.

"Hamas is trying to rebuild its capabilities in the area, and therefore the IDF (army) will work with great force against terrorist organisations in the area."

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Militants Army United Nations Social Media Threatened Gaza Border Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

3 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

4 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

7 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

15 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

15 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

15 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

16 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

16 hours ago

More Stories From World