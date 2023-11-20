Israel expands Gaza operation amid hostage deal talks

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Gaza braced for a further expansion of Israeli military operations on Monday even as cautious hopes built for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting.

The Israeli army said on Sunday they were taking their fight against Hamas to "additional neighbourhoods" of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed 13,000 people including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with the shock October 7 Hamas attack that Israeli officials say left 1,200 people dead.

Qatari mediators said on Sunday talks on a deal that would free some of the hostages were progressing, held up only by "very minor" practical challenges, though neither details nor a timeline were provided, and Israel and Hamas have said little.

An Israeli strike on the Indonesian Hospital near northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp -- the territory's largest -- killed 12 people, including patients, and wounded dozens more, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.

An AFP journalist saw columns of smoke rising from Jabalia on Sunday, one day after a health official said more than 80 people had been killed in twin strikes there, including on a UN school sheltering displaced people.

Social media videos verified by AFP showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables.

Israel's military has said Jabalia is among the areas of focus as they "target and strike Hamas infrastructure".

Without mentioning the strikes, the Israeli army said "an incident in the Jabalia region" was under review.