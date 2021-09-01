Israel has expanded the area where Gaza Strip residents are allowed to fish to 15 nautical miles, Nizar Ayyash, the head of the Palestinian Union of Fishermen, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The occupational authorities informed us through the Civil Affairs Committee about expanding the Gaza Strip fishing zone to 15 nautical miles, effective this morning," Ayyash said.

The manipulation of Gaza's fishing zone is largely seen as a tool for Israel to punish the Palestinian enclave for disruptive behavior, such as border riots or the launching of explosive balloons. During the 11-day armed conflict in May, Israel placed the Gaza Strip under a blockade and closed the fishing zone entirely.