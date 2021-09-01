UrduPoint.com

Israel Expands Gaza Strip's Fishing Zone To 15 Nautical Miles - Palestinian Fishermen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:32 PM

Israel Expands Gaza Strip's Fishing Zone to 15 Nautical Miles - Palestinian Fishermen

Israel has expanded the area where Gaza Strip residents are allowed to fish to 15 nautical miles, Nizar Ayyash, the head of the Palestinian Union of Fishermen, told Sputnik on Wednesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Israel has expanded the area where Gaza Strip residents are allowed to fish to 15 nautical miles, Nizar Ayyash, the head of the Palestinian Union of Fishermen, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The occupational authorities informed us through the Civil Affairs Committee about expanding the Gaza Strip fishing zone to 15 nautical miles, effective this morning," Ayyash said.

The manipulation of Gaza's fishing zone is largely seen as a tool for Israel to punish the Palestinian enclave for disruptive behavior, such as border riots or the launching of explosive balloons. During the 11-day armed conflict in May, Israel placed the Gaza Strip under a blockade and closed the fishing zone entirely.

Related Topics

Riots Israel Gaza May Border

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

2 hours ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago
 Russia Ready for Dialogue If West Drops Patronizin ..

Russia Ready for Dialogue If West Drops Patronizing Approach - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister to inaugurate Pakistan Property, Co ..

Prime Minister to inaugurate Pakistan Property, Construction and Housing Expo 21 ..

1 minute ago
 Goods Delivered to Afghanistan First Time Since Ta ..

Goods Delivered to Afghanistan First Time Since Taliban Takeover - Regional Auth ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.