UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Expects Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine In Coming Days - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Israel Expects Doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming Days - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharma company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will arrive in Israel in coming days, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

In mid-November, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country had signed a contract with Pfizer to secure two-dose jabs for 4 million of its citizens.

"The first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are expected to arrive in Israel in coming days. The exact date is unknown so far," the ministry said.

Israel's Army Radio, meanwhile, reported that the shipments would come on Thursday.

Apart from the contract with Pfizer, Israel also has deals with US biotechnology company Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the country launched clinical trials of its own vaccine in November. The phase 3 is scheduled for April-May.

Earlier, Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center, one of Israel's most authoritative medical facilities, said it had ordered 1.5 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The deliveries are pending the ministry's approval. If the ministry refuses authorization, Hadassah said it would use the vaccine in its foreign branches.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Russia German Company Jerusalem November From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

32 seconds ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

3 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

3 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.