Israel Expects New Normalization Deal With Arab Muslim Nation This Year - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Israel expects a new deal on normalization of relations with an Arab country this year, Israel's ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, told Sputnik.

When asked whether they expect a new deal on normalization of ties with Arab nations this year, Erdan said, "This year.

"We are working with the American administration to identify more Arab Muslim countries that might normalize relations with Israel and I hope that quite soon you'll hear other good news about other Arab countries," Erdan stated.

The Israeli envoy, however, refused to name the specific country for fear of jeopardizing the chances.

"The problem is if I tell you the name of this country it might ruin the chances to achieve peace with this specific country," he noted.