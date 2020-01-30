UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Expects Palestine To Engage In Dialogue On US Peace Deal - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:05 AM

Israel Expects Palestine to Engage in Dialogue on US Peace Deal - Envoy to UN

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday evening that he expects the Palestinians to engage in direct discussion regarding the US Middle East peace plan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday evening that he expects the Palestinians to engage in direct discussion regarding the US Middle East peace plan.

Earlier in the day, Trump presented his Middle East peace plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan sets out a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state whose capital is east Jerusalem and with the United States recognizing Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"I think the Palestinians now have to choose whether to continue with the rejectionism or to come to negotiations," Danon said. "I think it is about time that instead of coming to the UN with empty declarations, they would engage in direct negotiations, will move forward."

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas rejected what Trump has billed as a "deal of the century," saying the Palestinians would throw the plan to the dustbin of history and would only negotiate with the Middle East Quartet rather than with the United States or under the terms of the US peace plan.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister United Nations Israel Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Middle East

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

26 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

56 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

56 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.