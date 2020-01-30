Israel Expects Palestine to Engage in Dialogue on US Peace Deal - Envoy to UN

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday evening that he expects the Palestinians to engage in direct discussion regarding the US Middle East peace plan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday evening that he expects the Palestinians to engage in direct discussion regarding the US Middle East peace plan.

Earlier in the day, Trump presented his Middle East peace plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan sets out a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state whose capital is east Jerusalem and with the United States recognizing Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"I think the Palestinians now have to choose whether to continue with the rejectionism or to come to negotiations," Danon said. "I think it is about time that instead of coming to the UN with empty declarations, they would engage in direct negotiations, will move forward."

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas rejected what Trump has billed as a "deal of the century," saying the Palestinians would throw the plan to the dustbin of history and would only negotiate with the Middle East Quartet rather than with the United States or under the terms of the US peace plan.