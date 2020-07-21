Israel Extends Ban on Entry for Foreigners Until September - Reports

Israel on Monday extended the ban on entry for foreigners, first imposed in mid-March, until September 1 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the media reported, citing the Israel Airports Authority (IAA).

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Israel on Monday extended the ban on entry for foreigners, first imposed in mid-March, until September 1 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the media reported, citing the Israel Airports Authority (IAA).

Current restrictions were set to expire on August 1.

According to the Globes business news portal, the IAA still allows Israelis to enter the country from abroad. Meanwhile, the 14-day quarantine requirement for returning citizens is being kept in place.

The Israeli flag carrier, El Al, previously announced the cancellation of all commercial flights until the end of August, while 95 percent of the airline's employees remain on unpaid leave.

Israel has so far confirmed over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 21,000 recoveries and 415 related deaths. The infection rate has increased significantly in recent weeks, to some 1,500-1,900 coronavirus cases per day on average, prompting the country to reimpose some coronavirus restrictions. At the same time, the Health Ministry on Monday reported a drop to 1,139 new cases over the past 24 hours.