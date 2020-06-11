UrduPoint.com
Israel Extends Ban On Foreign Arrivals Until July 1 Over COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Israeli government decided to extend the entry ban for foreigners imposed in a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic until July 1, media reported on Wednesday.

Israel shut its borders to all foreigners in mid-March.

According to the regulations, all Israelis returning home from abroad were obligated to observe a two-week quarantine.

Maariv newspaper reported that international carriers had been informed about the extension.

Israel has recorded 18,200 coronavirus cases. After a consistent downward trend in infections in May, it now sees a certain spike amid the reopening.

