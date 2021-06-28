Israel Extends Ban on Traveling to Russia, Brazil, India Until Mid-July - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) On Monday the Israeli ministry of health extended its ban on travel to Russia, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and India due to its domestic COVID-19 situation until July 11, except for those who have obtained special permission.

"The instructions on banned traveling to the countries with high level of COVID spread are prolonged till July 11. Visiting blacklist countries is considered as a criminal and administrative violation and will entail a fine of 5,000 shekels (over $1,500)," the health ministry stated.

Starting from Tuesday, every citizen or resident of Israel over sixteen has to fill out a declaration stating they will not travel to the counties banned by the health ministry, or should submit a permission to visit the country to an exceptional cases committee.

Passengers will not be let aboard without the declaration.

Israel has been fully closed for foreign tourists since March 2020. In May 2021, only a small number of vaccinated tourists from the countries with low COVID cases level received permission to enter Israel. Starting August 1, authorities are planning to allow entry for individual vaccinated tourists from countries approved by the health ministry.