Israel Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until February 15 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:24 PM

The lift date for the coronavirus-related restrictions in Israel was moved from February 14 to 15, according to a joint statement of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Health on Friday

"The COVID-19 council of ministers approved via a telephone voting extending the effective restrictions for 24 hours until Monday, February 15," the statement read.

Israel lifted the third lockdown on February 7 but kept many restrictions in place. Citizens can now move farther than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from home, and food businesses can work for take away and delivery orders. Among public sites that became available for visiting again were national parks and reserves.

The national vaccination campaign began on December 20. To date, over 3.7 million citizens received the first dose and over 2.4 million both doses.

