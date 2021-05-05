UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Extends Expiry Date Of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Until December

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:48 PM

Israel Extends Expiry Date of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Until December

Israel has extended the validity of its coronavirus vaccination certificates, known as "green passports," until the year-end on a par with the restriction on visiting certain events and facilities without them, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Israel has extended the validity of its coronavirus vaccination certificates, known as "green passports," until the year-end on a par with the restriction on visiting certain events and facilities without them, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Israeli certificates were originally issued for six months, to become void in late June.

"Director General of the Health Ministry Hezi Levi has signed the decision to extend the validity of 'green passports' until December 2021," the ministry said.

The extension was because the ministry considered the national vaccination progress successful, according to the statement.

Israel started its vaccination drive on December 20 and has since inoculated over 60% of population. More than 5.4 million Israelis have to date received their first shot and over 5 million have received both.

Related Topics

Israel Progress June December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

5 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

1 hour ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

2 hours ago

EU, UK Agree on Opening of Bloc's Diplomatic Missi ..

27 minutes ago

Merkel, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Syria, ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.