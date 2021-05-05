Israel Extends Expiry Date of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Until December

Israel has extended the validity of its coronavirus vaccination certificates, known as "green passports," until the year-end on a par with the restriction on visiting certain events and facilities without them, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Israel has extended the validity of its coronavirus vaccination certificates, known as "green passports," until the year-end on a par with the restriction on visiting certain events and facilities without them, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Israeli certificates were originally issued for six months, to become void in late June.

"Director General of the Health Ministry Hezi Levi has signed the decision to extend the validity of 'green passports' until December 2021," the ministry said.

The extension was because the ministry considered the national vaccination progress successful, according to the statement.

Israel started its vaccination drive on December 20 and has since inoculated over 60% of population. More than 5.4 million Israelis have to date received their first shot and over 5 million have received both.