Israel Extends Lockdown Until January 31 as COVID-19 Cases Surge Despite Vaccination

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Israeli government extended the third nationwide lockdown on Tuesday until January 31 as daily coronavirus cases continue to spiral despite active vaccination.

Out of 9 million Israelis, over 2.2 million people have already received the first dose of the Pfizer shot. The country, however, has yet to rein in the coronavirus second wave. On Monday, the health ministry registered a record 10,051 cases.

"The government has decided to extend the general lockdown for another 10 days, until January 31, 2021," the prime minister's office and the health ministry said in a joint statement.

In addition, starting January 23, travelers will be required to have negative coronavirus tests, taken no earlier than 72 hours before the flight, upon arrival in the country.

The third nationwide lockdown came into force in Israel on December 27 and was supposed to last two weeks. People are banned from leaving home for a distance of more than one kilometer, except for exceptional needs, and visiting other households. Restrictions have also been introduced for trade and recreation services.