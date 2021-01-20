UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Extends Lockdown Until January 31 As COVID-19 Cases Surge Despite Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Israel Extends Lockdown Until January 31 as COVID-19 Cases Surge Despite Vaccination

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Israeli government extended the third nationwide lockdown on Tuesday until January 31 as daily coronavirus cases continue to spiral despite active vaccination.

Out of 9 million Israelis, over 2.2 million people have already received the first dose of the Pfizer shot. The country, however, has yet to rein in the coronavirus second wave. On Monday, the health ministry registered a record 10,051 cases.

"The government has decided to extend the general lockdown for another 10 days, until January 31, 2021," the prime minister's office and the health ministry said in a joint statement.

In addition, starting January 23, travelers will be required to have negative coronavirus tests, taken no earlier than 72 hours before the flight, upon arrival in the country.

The third nationwide lockdown came into force in Israel on December 27 and was supposed to last two weeks. People are banned from leaving home for a distance of more than one kilometer, except for exceptional needs, and visiting other households. Restrictions have also been introduced for trade and recreation services.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel January December From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

2 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

1 hour ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

2 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

2 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

1 hour ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.