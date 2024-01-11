Open Menu

Israel Faces Charges Of Genocide At International Court Of Justice Amid Gaza Conflict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2024 | 11:51 AM

The potential injunctions may include a call for Israel to facilitate the entry of more humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave and permit the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) The officials from Israel's Ministry of Justice project said that the International Court of Justice would issue injunctions regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

However, it is anticipated that these measures would fall short of mandating a complete cessation of hostilities.

Moshe Tetro, representing the Israeli defense body overseeing Palestinian civilian affairs, asserts that sufficient aid is already reaching Gaza, refuting claims of a food shortage.

Tetro places responsibility on international aid groups, alleging difficulties in processing and receiving humanitarian relief.

"The assessment, in collaboration with the UN and other organizations, indicates that there is ample aid.

In terms of food, the reserves in the Gaza Strip are adequate for the near term. There is no food shortage in Gaza," states Tetro.

Earlier reports reveal that the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concerns about canceled missions to northern Gaza.

He attributes these cancellations to access barriers and calls on Israel to approve requests from WHO and other partners for delivering essential humanitarian aid.

