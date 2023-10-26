Israel facing growing pressure over Gaza ground operation plans

Israel faced growing international pressure Wednesday to rethink plans for a massive ground operation in Gaza where it has pressed a relentless bombing campaign that the Hamas-run health ministry says killed 700 people in 24 hours

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Israel faced growing international pressure Wednesday to rethink plans for a massive ground operation in Gaza where it has pressed a relentless bombing campaign that the Hamas-run health ministry says killed 700 people in 24 hours.

So far, more than 6,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly civilians, and there are fears the toll could further soar if Israel pushes ahead with a widely-expected ground invasion in a bid to destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages.

"A massive intervention that would put civilian lives at risk would be an error," French President Emmanuel Macron said in Cairo after meeting Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who also warned a ground operation would cause "many, many civilian casualties".

It would also "be unlikely to offer Israel long-term protection" and would be incompatible with respecting "international humanitarian law and the rules of war," Macron said.

His remarks came as alarm grew over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza where hospitals are facing "complete collapse", a top Palestinian medic warned.

The United Nations said 12 of the territory's 35 hospitals have closed due to damage or insufficient fuel.

"The hospitals are in a state of complete collapse," said Mohammed Abu Selmeya, head of Shifa, the biggest hospital in the Gaza Strip.

He told AFP "more than 90 percent of medicines" had run out and "we urgently need fuel to run the generators and to operate hospital departments and operating theatres."

Israel has cut off Gaza's usual water, food and other supplies, and fewer than 70 relief trucks have entered the impoverished territory since the war began.

But none have contained fuel, which Israel fears Hamas will use for weapons and explosives.

Violence has also risen sharply in the occupied West Bank, where health officials said more than 100 Palestinians had been killed, mostly in raids by Israeli troops or in clashes with Israeli settlers.