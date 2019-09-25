UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Final Vote Results Give Netanyahu Additional Seat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:07 PM

Israel final vote results give Netanyahu additional seat

Israel's election committee published final results from last week's election on Wednesday that gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud an additional seat, but which did not change the deadlock the country faces

Jerusalem,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Israel's election committee published final results from last week's election on Wednesday that gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud an additional seat, but which did not change the deadlock the country faces.

The final results from the September 17 vote gave the rightwing Likud 32 seats compared to Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White's 33 in the 120-seat parliament.

The two parties are in the process of trying to negotiate a unity coalition, and President Reuven Rivlin has one week to name someone to form a government.

Likud's additional seat came at the expense of one of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, United Torah Judaism, which now has seven.

Israel's Arab parties, running together under the Joint List alliance, finished as the third-largest force in parliament with 13 seats.

Netanyahu has received the endorsement of 55 parliament members to be prime minister, while Gantz has received 54.

Neither has a clear path to a majority coalition.

Rivlin, who will formally receive the results later Wednesday, has leaned heavily on Gantz and Netanyahu to work out a unity coalition between them, including in a joint meeting on Monday.

Rivlin is due to host the two for a follow-up meeting on Wednesday night.

A rotation arrangement has been floated, but the question of who would be premier first remains a major stumbling block.

The timing is especially important for Netanyahu, who is facing possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead pending a hearing set for early October.

A prime minister does not have to step down if indicted -- only if convicted with all appeals exhausted -- while other ministers can be forced to do so when charged.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote Alliance September October Jew All From Government Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Japan offers assistance for earthquake victims in ..

3 minutes ago

Indian newspaper praises austerity drive of Imran ..

3 minutes ago

Seven People Dead, 14 Rescued as Boat Capsizes in ..

3 minutes ago

Health minister visits to Mouliv Amir Shah Hospita ..

3 minutes ago

CTBTO Lauds Russia's Technical, Political Support ..

27 seconds ago

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.