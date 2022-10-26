Israel Fired Cruise Missiles at Targets in Damascus on Monday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets fired eight cruise missiles at targets in Damascus on Monday, and the Syrian air defense systems shot down half of them, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"From 13.50 to 14.02 on October 24, two tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force F-16 from the Golan Heights launched an air strike with eight cruise missiles against targets located in the city of Damascus," Egorov told a briefing, adding that four missiles were shot down.

The incident injured two Syrian soldiers, Egorov added.