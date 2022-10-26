UrduPoint.com

Israel Fired Cruise Missiles At Targets In Damascus On Monday - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Israel Fired Cruise Missiles at Targets in Damascus on Monday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets fired eight cruise missiles at targets in Damascus on Monday, and the Syrian air defense systems shot down half of them, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"From 13.50 to 14.02 on October 24, two tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force F-16 from the Golan Heights launched an air strike with eight cruise missiles against targets located in the city of Damascus," Egorov told a briefing, adding that four missiles were shot down.

The incident injured two Syrian soldiers, Egorov added.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Russia Damascus October From

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

25 seconds ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

27 seconds ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

29 seconds ago
 Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippi ..

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines

30 seconds ago
 Biden Says US in Contact With Russia to Get Griner ..

Biden Says US in Contact With Russia to Get Griner, Others Out But No Positive R ..

32 seconds ago
 DR Congo President Appointed as Chad Transition Co ..

DR Congo President Appointed as Chad Transition Coordinator - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.