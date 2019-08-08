Israel Firm Ex-CEO Convicted of Organizing Investor Defrauding Scheme - US Justice Dept.

Lee Elbaz, former head of the Israeli-based firm Yukom Communications, has been found guilty of masterminding a scheme to defraud investors in the amount of $145 million, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Lee Elbaz, former head of the Israeli-based firm Yukom Communications, has been found guilty of masterminding a scheme to defraud investors in the amount of $145 million , the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"The former CEO of the Israel-based company Yukom Communications, a purported sales and marketing company, was found guilty yesterday for orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors in the United States and worldwide by fraudulently marketing approximately $145 million in financial instruments known as 'binary options,'" the Justice Department said in a release.

Elbaz, who was arrested in September 2017 and indicted in March 2018, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud, the Justice Department said.

The evidence showed that Elbaz and her co-conspirators fraudulently sold and marketed binary options to US and international investors through two websites - BinaryBook and BigOption, the Justice Department pointed out.

"Representatives of BinaryBook and BigOption, working under Elbaz's supervision, misrepresented the terms of so-called 'bonuses,' 'risk free trades' and 'insured trades,' and deceptively used these supposed benefits in a manner that in fact harmed investors, the evidence showed," the release said.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for December 9.