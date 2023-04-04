Close
Israel Fleeing Domestic Problems By Striking Damascus - Syrian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Israel Fleeing Domestic Problems by Striking Damascus - Syrian Foreign Ministry

Israel is "running away" from domestic problems, such as its controversial judicial reform, by launching deadly missile strikes on Damascus, "following in the footsteps" of Western countries, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Israel is "running away" from domestic problems, such as its controversial judicial reform, by launching deadly missile strikes on Damascus, "following in the footsteps" of Western countries, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Israeli government is not only hiding behind an umbrella of immunity and unlimited support from its defenders, but is following in the footsteps of its patrons in Washington and Western capitals, exporting crises and running away from domestic problems to external aggression and crimes by consolidating an approach that grossly violates international law and the UN Charter," the statement read.

The ministry also reiterated a warning to Israel and its allies about the "dangers of such aggressive policies."

On Monday night, Syrian state news agency SANA reported an aerial attack in the capital, Damascus.

The Syrian Defense Ministry later said that two civilians were killed as a result. This came as Syria was attacked three times last week by Israeli missiles, resulting in the deaths of several Syrian soldiers.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on the judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of nationwide protests against the reform that have been ongoing for three months. Despite the suspension, protesters continue to hit the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

