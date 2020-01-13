UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Floods Gaza Farmland, Causing $500,000 In Damage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:46 AM

Israel floods Gaza farmland, causing $500,000 in damage

Israel's uncontrolled opening of a dam's gates has caused $500,000 worth of damage to agricultural areas in Gaza, the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry said

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Israel's uncontrolled opening of a dam's gates has caused $500,000 worth of damage to agricultural areas in Gaza, the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry said.

Large swaths of farmland in eastern Jabalia and Beit Hanoun were damaged while poultry and bees in beehives perished due to flooding, it said in a statement.

Agricultural products including potatoes and onions were completely destroyed on around 920 acres of flooded land, it said.

Stating that the Israeli army is blocking damage assessment efforts by using tear gas, the ministry called on international foundations and human rights organizations to stop Israel's violations.

Israel, which has built many dams in the region, periodically opens their gates, leading to the flooding of homes and land in Gaza.

Related Topics

Army Israel Agriculture Gaza Dam Gas

Recent Stories

China's small commodity hub plans to double cargo ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Sarraj, Haftar t ..

2 minutes ago

Rain with snowfall over hilly areas likely in next ..

2 minutes ago

Korea's exports up 5.3 pct in first 10 days of Jan ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan should send more students to China to lea ..

2 minutes ago

Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Princ ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.