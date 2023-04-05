Israel Foiled Over 200 Major Terror Plots in 2023 - Security Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Israeli security agency have foiled more than 200 major plots by extremists to stage terror attacks since the start of the year, its director said Tuesday.

"Only three months have passed, and this year more than 200 significant attacks have been thwarted," Ronen Bar was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel daily.

Bar said the Shin Bet security force had thwarted plots to stage some 150 shootings, 20 bombings as well as vehicle rammings, kidnaps, and other scenarios.

The security chief accused Iran of being behind most of the alleged terror plots and promised to "get to every terrorist." He warned that Israeli were living in challenging times.