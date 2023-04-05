Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Israel Foiled Over 200 Major Terror Plots In 2023 - Security Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Israel Foiled Over 200 Major Terror Plots in 2023 - Security Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Israeli security agency have foiled more than 200 major plots by extremists to stage terror attacks since the start of the year, its director said Tuesday.

"Only three months have passed, and this year more than 200 significant attacks have been thwarted," Ronen Bar was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel daily.

Bar said the Shin Bet security force had thwarted plots to stage some 150 shootings, 20 bombings as well as vehicle rammings, kidnaps, and other scenarios.

The security chief accused Iran of being behind most of the alleged terror plots and promised to "get to every terrorist." He warned that Israeli were living in challenging times.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Iran Vehicle

Recent Stories

Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission ..

Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

9 minutes ago
 Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

9 minutes ago
 UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people ..

UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people from mines

9 minutes ago
 Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

20 minutes ago
 Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal c ..

Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal charges, amid high security

9 minutes ago
 Second phase of Polio vaccination drive continues ..

Second phase of Polio vaccination drive continues in KP, Balochistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.