Open Menu

Israel Foils Attempt To Smuggle 10 Reconnaissance Drones Into Gaza - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Israel Foils Attempt to Smuggle 10 Reconnaissance Drones Into Gaza - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The Israeli Defense Ministry (IMOD) said on Wednesday that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10 drones into the Gaza Strip at the Erez Crossing, presumably for reconnaissance purposes.

"IMOD security personnel thwarted an attempt by terrorist groups to smuggle 10 reconnaissance drones into the Gaza Strip at the Erez Crossing, suspected to have been intended for reconnaissance purposes by terrorist groups operating within the Gaza Strip," the defense ministry tweeted.

The prohibited cargo was detected by a specially trained dog during an inspection of the vehicle, the defense ministry added, saying that Israel's special services were investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Gaza Vehicle

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

33 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

38 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

2 hours ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

2 hours ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

2 hours ago
UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

3 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

6 hours ago

More Stories From World