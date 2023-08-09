Israel Foils Attempt to Smuggle 10 Reconnaissance Drones Into Gaza - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The Israeli Defense Ministry (IMOD) said on Wednesday that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10 drones into the Gaza Strip at the Erez Crossing, presumably for reconnaissance purposes.

"IMOD security personnel thwarted an attempt by terrorist groups to smuggle 10 reconnaissance drones into the Gaza Strip at the Erez Crossing, suspected to have been intended for reconnaissance purposes by terrorist groups operating within the Gaza Strip," the defense ministry tweeted.

The prohibited cargo was detected by a specially trained dog during an inspection of the vehicle, the defense ministry added, saying that Israel's special services were investigating the incident.