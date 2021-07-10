Israel Foils Attempt to Smuggle $826,808 Worth of Weapons From Lebanon - IDF

Israeli soldiers and police thwarted an attempt to smuggle $826,808 worth of weapons across the border with Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Israeli soldiers and police thwarted an attempt to smuggle $826,808 worth of weapons across the border with Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday.

"Overnight, our troops thwarted the largest smuggling attempt in the last few years on the Lebanon-Israel Border.

IDF troops & the Israeli Police spotted the smuggling attempt and confiscated 43 guns worth 2,700,000 [shekels, or $826,808]," the IDF tweeted.

In a separate statement, the IDF said it was investigating whether the illegal delivery of weapons was organised with the help of the Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist group. In the past, weapons smuggled from Lebanon to Israel have been used for terrorist activities, some of them linked to Hezbollah, the IDF noted.